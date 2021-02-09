A fundraiser supporting a Whittington charity will get the chance to take part in the 2021 London Marathon.

The public ballot for the race on 3rd October is now closed, but St Giles Hospice says it has been awarded a charity place.

Competition for places is high, with more than 450,000 people applying for 40,000 places last time out.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“This is the first time that St Giles has ever been able to get a London Marathon place and we hope it’s a good sign for 2021 as we plan a return to fundraising events and activities in the year ahead. “We’re really happy and excited to be able to offer this coveted place to one lucky runner and we’re hoping as many applicants as possible will contact us to let us know why they should be given our London Marathon place. “We’ll then pick the fantastic fundraiser who can most successfully tell us how they can help the hospice to raise the funds we need to support patients living with a terminal illness and their families. “Our charity champion will then join #TeamStGiles to experience the amazing atmosphere at this huge international event – and we’d like to invite any runners who have won a place in the ballot to join us as well so that we can all enjoy the magic of the London Marathon together.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

The charity place winner will have to pay a £100 registration fee and pledge to raise a minimum of £2,500 for the hospice.

To applyvisit www.stgileshospice.com/londonmarathon here. For further information about joining #TeamStGiles for the London Marathon email fundraising@stgileshospice.com.