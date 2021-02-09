Police are warning motorists to ensure their cars and vans are not an easy target for thieves after two incidents in Burntwood.

Between 8am yesterday (8th February) and 6am this morning, items were stolen from vehicles parked on High Street in Chasetown.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The vehicles were believed to have been unlocked and have been entered by an opportunist thief. “Items stolen include computer monitors, hair straighteners, CDs and DVDs. “A reminder to ensure that you lock your vehicles and remove valuables from the sight of would be thieves.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0089 of 9th February.