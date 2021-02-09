Plans for industrial units in Burntwood to become the new base for a gymnastics club have been given the green light.
Lichfield District Council has approved the scheme for units 7C and 7D at Burntwood Business Park.
Invoke Gymnastics is hoping the site will become the new base for the club.
A planning statement said:
“The club will be spearheaded by Andrew Hall, a performance level gymnastics coach and sports specific strength and conditioning coach, who has worked with a multitude of Olympic and GB squad gymnasts, Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington OBE and the GB canoe and kayak squad.
“Invoke’s vision is to give the residents of Burntwood and Lichfield access to top level gymnastics coaching, and in doing so provide educational coaching services, employment opportunities and of course the numerous health, fitness and wellbeing benefits that come from this.”Planning statement