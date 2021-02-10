Monitoring equipment is set to be installed on an historic plunge bath in Lichfield to ensure it is not damaged by HS2 works nearby.

The bath building at Streethay Manor House is Grade II listed.

HS2 Ltd has now applied for planning permission to ensure it is not impacted by work taking place on the controversial high speed rail line in the area.

“Construction of HS2 and associated enabling works will require works activities to take place close to the asset. “As a result, there is potential for damage to the listed building as a result of vibration or ground movement during activities such as excavation or construction for the enabling works and new infrastructure. “It is proposed to install monitoring equipment to the listed building in advance of works taking place to enable better assessment of any threats and allow it to be protected, if required, through mitigation measures. “The work comprises the installation of monitoring equipment to record vibration before and during the enabling Wwrks, and movement monitoring during main construction works.” Planning statement

The plunge bath dates back to the late 17th or early 18th Century when Manor House was owned by the Pyott family.

A planning statement said:

“The plunge bath is recognised as one of the earliest in the local area and probably nationally, which dates from the period that saw the widespread construction and use of private plunge baths. “The historical value of the structure is increased by the association between the Pyott family and John Floyer, who was one of the champions of the use of these structures and is thought to have built the first in the area during this period. Floyer is also thought to have contributed to the design of the plunge bath at Manor House.” Planning statement

