A councillor has insisted that open space will be a feature of new housing developments in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Iain Eadie

Cllr Iain Eadie made his comments during a debate over Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040.

The document outlines proposals to build almost 10,000 new homes over the next 20 years.

Some members of the cabinet at the local authority had suggested pushing back the Local Plan process in order to take account of changes brought about due to the coronavirus crisis.

But Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member responsible for the Local Plan, said the need to ensure open space was available for residents of new developments was a focus even before the current pandemic.

“The Local Plan is not suggesting massive blocks. “We do look for open space to be included so there will be the space for people to get out and enjoy the natural environment around where they live. “To suggest the plan doesn’t meet the calls people are looking for about garden space and open space would be wrong.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Angela Lax told the meeting consideration should be given to how changes in lifestyles because of COVID-19 might impact on some local issues.

Angela Lax

“Chris Pincher MP has written to everybody saying ‘I recommend you get a move on’, but we are late in our consultation and sustainability appraisal for transport because of COVID-19 – we haven’t been able to do it yet. “Until the world is getting back to normal, traffic levels are not where they were pre-COVID. “While everybody says some will work from home in future we simply don’t know.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The debate came the day after a decision on whether to build on existing open space owned by Lichfield District Council was deferred.

The local authority’s planning committee pushed back proposals on land at Netherstowe and Leyfields after confirming “further information has come to light”.

An investigation has been launched over the sale of the land, after it emerged none of the cabinet were aware a contract had been signed.

But campaigners are still hoping to prevent building work from taking place through the planning process.