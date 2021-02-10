A man has been charged in connection with carjacking incidents in Lichfield and Tamworth.

Jamie Brunton, aged 20, of Shustoke, near Coleshill, is charged with conspiracy to rob between 28th October and 20th November 2020.

His co-accused is Keir Carter, 19, of Coleshill, who was charged in November with conspiracy to rob between the same dates.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: