A bike sharing scheme should be rolled out in Lichfield and Burntwood, the area’s MP has said.

The StreetBike scheme is currently being introduced across the West Midlands by the region’s mayor Andy Street.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has now called on Staffordshire to follow suit.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“Lichfield, Burton, Burntwood, Stafford, Tamworth and other locations across the county could all benefit from a bike share scheme like the one currently being rolled out by Andy Street. “Not everyone wants to own a bike, and experience in London and elsewhere shows there’s popular take-up for a quick and easy bike hire. “The bike-share trial scheme has now hit the streets of Sutton Coldfield with the trial running for a few weeks. But in March, the full scheme will roll out across Sutton with Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton following in the summer. “Wouldn’t it be great if a similar scheme were available in Staffordshire? It’s both practical and healthy.” Michael Fabricant MP

Andy Street launching the BikeShare scheme in Sutton Coldfield

Mr Street said he believed the Sutton Coldfield pilot would show the success of such initiatives.

“During lockdown, we have seen a huge increase in people cycling around our region. So, it is the right time to be starting a cycle hire scheme.” Andy Street

Mr Fabricant said he would now be “sounding out” local authorities about the possibility of launching schemes in Lichfield and Burntwood.