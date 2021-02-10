Tilly Salter in her news report

Pupils at a Lichfield performing arts school have been making the headlines as part of a task during lockdown.

The youngsters from LCA Academy of Performing Arts have been continuing to take part in lessons remotely during the current restrictions.

Eleanor Ham, director of the school, said the she was keen to offer her pupils something a little different for their latest task.

“I wanted to set them a task that was a bit different, so they were firstly asked to film a made up story with them as the news presenter. They were then asked to film as an eye witness in a disguise. “The effort that the students and their parents went to was absolutely amazing and it was great for them all to see their hard work come together in a 20 minute news show.” Eleanor Ham, LCA Academy of Performing Arts

Prizes were awarded to the students for acting skills, disguises and all round effort – and all students were able to vote for their winner too.

Tilly Salter, 10, was one of the winners. Mum Lindsey said:

“Tilly absolutely loves her LCA classes and looks forward to them every week, even though they are currently on Zoom. “Our family all had great fun doing the news show. We filmed Tilly’s ‘on the spot’ interview in Lichfield. “Her disguise included wearing a beard. we certainly got some funny looks from passers by!” Tilly Salter’s mum Lindsey

Eleanor Ham

Eleanor – who has continued with her own acting career with appearances in Sky One series Bulletproof and the video for Little Mix’s No Time for Tears – said she was hopeful of a return to traditional classes in March.

But she said the students had made the most of the lockdown lessons.