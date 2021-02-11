Residents at a Lichfield care home are watching the development of a guide dog with interest after a carer sponsored the pooch on their behalf.

Ginger the guide dog

Jane Hawley decided to take up the sponsorship of Ginger on behalf of The Spires.

The home will get regular updates from the Guide Dogs charity as he undertakes training.

Jane said:

“This was something I really wanted to do – Guide Dogs offer an incredible lifeline and companionship to their owners. “I sponsored Ginger for everyone at The Spires so that we can all share in the happy stories and see his progress. “I know this will bring lots of happiness and joy to my colleagues and our lovely residents.” Jane Hawley

Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said: