A local councillor says proposals to open up a former railway line as a walkway or cycle path between Lichfield and Burntwood would make Hammerwich a “juicy target” for developers.

The former railway line through Hammerwich. Picture: Geoff Pick. Available for reuse under this Creative Commons licence

Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040 has outlined proposals to prevent developments which would prevent future use of the route of the Lichfield to Walsall line.

The local authority’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, confirmed discussions over creating a new trail along the line were taking place with Network Rail.

But Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of Hammerwich Parish Council, said the idea of a walking or cycling route would risk opening up the area to increased housing development.

“Converting it to a footpath would suit developers who see Hammerwich green belt as a juicy target and well within what they could afford. “Those that want a footpath should help with redeveloping the canal – a project that is more beneficial for wildlife and the towpath as good or better for human recreation.” Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

Cllr Wasdell said people living near the former line would rather see trains run along the route again – despite the last passenger services operating through the village in 1965.