Councillors have questioned why a proposed 1,500 home development near Lichfield has not been included in a proposed list of future housing schemes.

Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040 has outlined areas where it believes new properties should be built across the region over the next two decades.

Strategic housing allocations Approximate number of new homes Land to the north-east of Lichfield 3,300 Land West of Fazeley 800 Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington 75 Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley 500

Should the document be formally adopted, it would mean the sites were allocated for housebuilding going forward.

But the planned Whitemoor Lakes development on a former quarry near Alrewas is not on the list of strategic housing allocations – despite potentially supplying 1,500 homes.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development at Lichfield District Council, told a cabinet meeting this week that including the site would reduce the need for green belt land to be used for housing.

“I’m aware Whitemoor Lakes it’s still an extraction site and they’ve had further permission to do that for five more years – but this plan takes us up to 2040. “Given that it is a brownfield site, why can’t we include that in this Local Plan and take the numbers out of our green belt that we are trying to protect? “We did stand two years ago in an election where our key message was that we would protect the green belt. “I want some reassurance we are doing that.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the Local Plan, said that the other strategic housing allocation sites identified were “more favourable”.

“Whitemoor Lakes is not deemed to be a brownfield site because the obligations on Tarmac will be to re-green it under the current planning conditions they have from Staffordshire County Council. “When we look at it from a sequential delivery perspective it will not come forward as early as the other four sites can which is therefore why they are more favourable and sustainable as far as we’re concerned.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

“Extremely disappointed”

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for innovation, commercialisation and corporate services, said decisions on housing locations should be based strategically on the full period until 2040 rather than the order in which sites could deliver housing.

“I still don’t quite understand why Whitemoor Lakes can’t go into this Local Plan? I understand it may take longer for the houses to come to fruition, but I’m not sure why there is the need for speed when the plan period ends in 2040? “I’d much rather use that allocation in a much more desirable place than using somewhere in a green belt place just because we can do those quicker. “I was extremely disappointed to see we have an allocation of 3,300 north of Eastern Avenue – Lichfield city has grown with development massively over the past 25 years and is still doing so. “This plan is advocating 3,300 more. I’d much rather see a transfer from there to Whitemoor Lakes, which doesn’t give us a danger of linking our main conurbation onto other areas and stretching the infrastructure in Lichfield city.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

An agreement for the Whitemoor Lakes site was reached in September last year.

The development is earmarked to include a school and other community facilities.

But Cllr Eadie said the council’s aim was to expand existing residential areas rather than creating completely new ones.

