Arts and cultural organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered the chance to improve their digital skills.

Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) has launched the Partnership Digital Welcome programme.

The training is being delivered by digital arts company Limina Immersive and will provide more than 60 organisations with knowledge on areas such as digital marketing, e-commerce and immersive media.

Anita Bhalla, GBSLEP’s board director for culture and creative said:

“The arts and culture sector continues to suffer in light of COVID-19 restrictions – many businesses are having to adapt their work practices and move services online, but it’s not always easy to make this transition. “The Digital Welcome scheme will enable companies to get free tailored support in setting up online streams that can generate money. “We are committed to supporting the creative industries and it is important we help our businesses now, so that they can survive the pandemic and have the opportunity to re-open with sustainable work practices as we all look to economic recovery.” Anita Bhalla, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership

More details on the programme are available at www.liminaimmersive.com/digitalwelcome.

