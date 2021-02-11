A Lichfield marketing agency has confirmed the addition of a new non-executive director.

Nikki Gatenby will take up the board role with ClickThrough Marketing.

The company also confirmed Lindsay Macintyre is to become head of new business.

Phil Robinson, ClickThrough’s CEO, said:

“We’re aiming to transform the agency and take things to the next level as digital marketing throws up new challenges.

“We want to work with ambitious brands and help them grow within their markets, and we’re putting in place the leadership team to enable that to happen.

“As such significant players in the industry, we’re lucky to have both Nikki and Lindsay’s experience to help achieve this.”

Phil Robinson, ClickThrough Marketing