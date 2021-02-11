Lichfield’s MP has welcomed confirmation that HS2 will have to reissue a leaflet after it claimed no changes would be made to the plans regardless of a consultation exercise.

An artist’s impression of HS2

Public views are being sought on Phase 2a of the controversial high speed rail line, which will cut through Lichfield and Handsacre.

But a leaflet sent to households raised questions over the reasons behind the exercise.

“Given the extensive consultation already undertaken for Phase 2a and consideration of the scheme by both Select Committees in Parliament, the Government does not intend to make changes to the Phase 2a scheme or to its planned construction programme in light of this consultation’ – negating the whole point of the consultation.” HS2 consultation leaflet

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – who branded the consultation “a total sham” – asked Rail Minister Andew Stephenson if the leaflet had been approved before going out to homes along the route.

Mr Stephenson said:

“No, Ministers did not have discussions with HS2 Ltd on the paragraph included in the Phase 2a consultation and leaflet prior to its publication. “The leaflet published by HS2 Ltd did not accurately set out the purpose of the consultation and how responses will be analysed and considered. “I have asked HS2 Ltd to send out an updated leaflet to those residents living within 1km of the route who received the first leaflet to make this clear, making clear that all responses will be carefully considered. “The aim of the Phase 2a consultation is to help the Government understand in more detail the environmental impacts of the scheme on local communities as it takes the scheme forwards, and to identify and implement further mitigation measures. “It will also help the Government better understand the concerns of local communities on their local transport provision. “Once the responses are analysed the Government will publish a summary report and set out how it proposes to address the issues raised.” Rail Minister Andrew Stephenson MP

Mr Fabricant said bosses behind the high speed rail scheme needed to have more meaningful engagement with those living along the route.