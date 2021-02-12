An apothecary box found at a house in Lichfield is expected to sell for more than £1,000 at auction.

The apothecary box found in Lichfield

The 19th Century item would have been used by early medical professionals to store herbs and other medicines.

The box – which is being sold by Hansons Auctioneers – was made in 1870 by Savory and Moore and has velvet lined slots.

Antiques expert Adrian Rathbone said:

“The Victorian era was a time of huge advances in medicine and science and such boxes last as a reminder of how medicine was practiced over 120 years ago. “Long gone are the contents, but the box remains in extraordinary condition and one can only wonder who actually owned it from new. “It would certainly have been a medical professional of considerable stature. It would be nice to think its new owner was a medical practitioner.” Adrian Rathbone

The box will go under the hammer at a sale on 24th February.