A councillor has ruled out forcing all future housing developments in Lichfield and Burntwood to be carbon neutral.

Cllr Iain Eadie

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for the Local Plan at Lichfield District Council, told a meeting of the cabinet this week that such a proposal would have the potential to prevent new homes being built.

His comments came after Cllr Andy Smith questioned why the draft Local Plan 2040 had not included the measure to align with the local authority’s own plan to become carbon neutral.

But Cllr Eadie said that while some requirements were made, a carbon neutral requirement would be too restrictive.

“We obviously recognise that is important and why we have called for new housing development to be energy efficient and we’re calling for electric vehicle charging points. “My concern would be if we turned round and said all housing must be carbon neutral, we’ll end up in a situation where the development that needs to come forward won’t come forward. “That would have quite severe implications for us because if we don’t meet our housing needs we can end up losing decision-making powers with regards to planning. “We’ve called for the measures in the Local Plan around electric vehicle charging points and energy efficiency – we’re not dictating what that needs to look like.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The draft Local Plan 2040 outlines the future of housing proposals across the district, which could see more than 9,700 new homes built in the next 20 years.