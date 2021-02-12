Councillors say they will hold the HS2 project to its commitments after the controversial scheme took another large step forward.

An artist’s impression of the HS2 line

Royal Assent was granted yesterday (11th February) for the line to be extended through the region to link the West Midlands with Crewe.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport, said the focus would be on ensuring disruption during construction would be minimised for communities along the line.

“This landmark brings HS2 a step closer to reality and this authority is determined to help its residents every step of the way as preparation and construction takes place. “The county council has already successfully petitioned for some amendments to proposals to reduce the impact on road users during the construction phase. “Now that Royal Assent has been granted, we will be responsible for approving highway work and lorry routes, plus movement of waste and spoil from the sites and subsequent monitoring to ensure that rules and conditions are being observed.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Williams pointed to the success of lobbying for the Handsacre link to connect Stafford with the HS2 network during phase one, as well as gaining agreement for the lowering of an 8km stretch of the line through Lichfield.