Train services cancelled from Lichfield Trent Valley due to a landslip on the West Coast Main Line are being reinstated.

Lichfield Trent Valley station

London Northwestern Railway confirmed the timetable would return to normal following repairs at the site of the incident in Warwickshire.

During the disruption, more services operated by Avanti stopped in Lichfield to mitigate the disruption to passengers.

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“I would like to thank our customers making essential journeys for their patience and understanding while Network Rail carried out these important repairs. “I am pleased we’re now able to reinstate our services at stations along the Trent Valley from this weekend. “The response to this incident has been a great example of the rail industry working together in the best interests of passengers.” Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway

Ellen Wintle, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: