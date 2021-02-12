Train services cancelled from Lichfield Trent Valley due to a landslip on the West Coast Main Line are being reinstated.
London Northwestern Railway confirmed the timetable would return to normal following repairs at the site of the incident in Warwickshire.
During the disruption, more services operated by Avanti stopped in Lichfield to mitigate the disruption to passengers.
Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:
“I would like to thank our customers making essential journeys for their patience and understanding while Network Rail carried out these important repairs.
“I am pleased we’re now able to reinstate our services at stations along the Trent Valley from this weekend.
“The response to this incident has been a great example of the rail industry working together in the best interests of passengers.”Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway
Ellen Wintle, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said:
“I’m really proud of my team for working all hours to get this vital section of the West Coast Main Line secure and back up and running again for our passenger and freight customers.
“Because this landslip was spotted early we were able to control the damage and carry out repairs quickly, reducing the length of time passengers and freight would be disrupted.
“I thank people whose essential journeys were slightly longer during the work for their patience while we worked tireless to make the railway safe and secure again.”Ellen Wintle, Network Rail