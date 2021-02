A community coronavirus testing centre in Burntwood has moved.

Staffordshire County Council said the site would move from Burntwood Leisure Centre to Ridgeway School from today (13th February until Monday).

A spokesperson said:

“If someone already has an appointment, the day and time is unchanged but they should go to Ridgeway School instead.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

The testing facility is for people without symptoms. Appointments can be booked online.