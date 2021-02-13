Extra funding to tackle domestic abuse across the region has been welcomed by a county councillor.
The Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes confirmed the £125million allocation for councils across England to provide support for victims and their children.
Staffordshire County Council was awarded £1.5million of the funding pot.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at the county council, said:
“The announcement on the funding is welcome and means that victims of domestic abuse and their families can access the specialist support they need.
“This includes getting access to life-saving support such as therapy, advocacy and counselling, all in safe accommodation.
“The funding will also give our local refuge providers some financial security for the coming year.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council