Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help the fight against coronavirus by ensuring children do not breach current restrictions during half-term.

Staffordshire Police and local authorities say it is crucial that people continue following Government guidance to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The force also revealed that 138 fixed penalty notices had been issued across the county in the first week of February for breaches including house parties and unnecessary journeys.

Superintendent Thomas Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing at Staffordshire Police, said officers would be targeting hotspots in a bid to enforce coronavirus rules.

“We can appreciate how desperate residents are for normality to return – we all feel the same. But it is vital we continue to follow the national restrictions and not put the health and lives of people at risk “This half-term, like recent school holidays, will of course be very different to what children and families are used to. “While it represents a much-needed break, it isn’t a time to gather together and take unnecessary journeys. “We would also ask parents to always know where their children are and make sure they are not breaching the restrictions.” Supt Thomas Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Alan White urged families to seek out online activities through facilities such as libraries to keep youngsters entertained rather than heading out to meet others.