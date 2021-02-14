Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help the fight against coronavirus by ensuring children do not breach current restrictions during half-term.
Staffordshire Police and local authorities say it is crucial that people continue following Government guidance to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
The force also revealed that 138 fixed penalty notices had been issued across the county in the first week of February for breaches including house parties and unnecessary journeys.
Superintendent Thomas Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing at Staffordshire Police, said officers would be targeting hotspots in a bid to enforce coronavirus rules.
“We can appreciate how desperate residents are for normality to return – we all feel the same. But it is vital we continue to follow the national restrictions and not put the health and lives of people at risk
“This half-term, like recent school holidays, will of course be very different to what children and families are used to.
“While it represents a much-needed break, it isn’t a time to gather together and take unnecessary journeys.
“We would also ask parents to always know where their children are and make sure they are not breaching the restrictions.”Supt Thomas Chisholm, Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Alan White urged families to seek out online activities through facilities such as libraries to keep youngsters entertained rather than heading out to meet others.
“Parents across the county have been doing a fantastic job in supporting education at home, and the coming half term will provide some respite.
“We have plenty of online activities taking place to keep families entertained over the break.
“With people tired and COVID-19 rates falling, it would be easy to let our guard down over the school holidays – COVID-19 thrives on complacency, so we must keep following the rules if we are to stop this virus spreading.
“This means not mixing with other households, only making essential journeys, and remembering hands, face, space at all times.
“There will be time to meet up with friends again in the future, but for now we need to carry on sticking to the rules and if you have essential reasons for being out and about, please get tested.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Half term is going to be hell for working parents. The kids have so much energy to burn off having been stuck indoors. Suggesting online libraries to keep them entertained will work for about 5 minutes!
