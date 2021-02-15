The funeral of a Burntwood councillor will take place this week.
Steve Taylor, who represented the Summerfield and All Saints Ward on Burntwood Town Council, died last month.
A tribute from St John’s Community Church described him as “a well known and much loved member of our church and community”.
His funeral is due to take place tomorrow (16th February).
A church spokesperson said:
“Although the service is invite-only due to COVID-19 restrictions, we’re aware that some may want to pay their respects on the day.
“While we’re unable to encourage folks to gather outside, it would be possible to combine a walk of exercise with a brief stop outside St John’s on the High Street at 11am, should you wish.”St John’s Community Church spokesperson