Proposals have been unveiled for 14 new homes on land in Lichfield.

The 0.49 hectare site at The Roseries, which is accessed from St Michael’s Road, is currently occupied by a single property.

But developers want to demolish that to make way for the new three and four bedroom properties.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal will provide high quality accommodation which satisfies the needs and demands of the local area. “It is well designed and represents a sustainable residential development that will create an attractive and safe living environment.” Planning statement

The land sits behind the site of the former St Michael’s village hall, which was itself demolished to make way for housing.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.