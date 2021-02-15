Proposals have been unveiled for 14 new homes on land in Lichfield.
The 0.49 hectare site at The Roseries, which is accessed from St Michael’s Road, is currently occupied by a single property.
But developers want to demolish that to make way for the new three and four bedroom properties.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal will provide high quality accommodation which satisfies the needs and demands of the local area.
“It is well designed and represents a sustainable residential development that will create an attractive and safe living environment.”Planning statement
The land sits behind the site of the former St Michael’s village hall, which was itself demolished to make way for housing.
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Hope for uk people’s ad homeless wot government put on street
But is it the homeless who will purchase these properties. Homelessness results from a combination of factors. Homeless people are people who have and are experiencing problems that have not been adequately dealt with by the system or by the Governments. If the resources were in place to help these people before they become homeless there would be no such problem. At the most current resources are ad hoc and it’s about the luck of the draw and the postcode lottery. Shame on this country. For homelessness to be resolved properly there needs to be a properly funded project looking at how to prevent homelessness starting at a National level so it has priority.
Leave a comment