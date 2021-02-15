A Burntwood doctor has revealed that the town has now passed a coronavirus vaccination milestone.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The UK passed the milestone of 15million first doses issued over the weekend.

Dr James Ward, partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said Burntwood had passed its own COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

“There have been 5,000 given in Burntwood now.

“The top four groups have been called and we are moving straight on to cohorts 5 and 6.

“There has been fantastic commitment from everyone involved.”

Dr James Ward

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. At what price? On Friday, 250+ people over 65 waited 30 minutes in the open in temperatures below freezing for their first jab. How are they this morning?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *