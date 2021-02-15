A Burntwood doctor has revealed that the town has now passed a coronavirus vaccination milestone.
The UK passed the milestone of 15million first doses issued over the weekend.
Dr James Ward, partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said Burntwood had passed its own COVID-19 vaccination milestone.
“There have been 5,000 given in Burntwood now.
“The top four groups have been called and we are moving straight on to cohorts 5 and 6.
“There has been fantastic commitment from everyone involved.”Dr James Ward
At what price? On Friday, 250+ people over 65 waited 30 minutes in the open in temperatures below freezing for their first jab. How are they this morning?
