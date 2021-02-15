An education chief has praised schools and families across Lichfield and Burntwood for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are currently on the half-term break after another period of home learning for many pupils due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, thanked teachers and parents for ensuring young people across the region can continue learning.

“Teachers and school staff have been working incredibly hard throughout this pandemic, and I know recent news that schools will not now open fully until at least March has been disappointing for most. “As a father home educating two children with the support of Staffordshire schools, I also know how difficult it has been for parents too, and I want to thank them for continuing to do the best for their children in sometimes difficult circumstances. Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The Government is set to unveil plans for pupils to return to the classroom in March.

Cllr Price said: