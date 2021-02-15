An education chief has praised schools and families across Lichfield and Burntwood for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are currently on the half-term break after another period of home learning for many pupils due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, thanked teachers and parents for ensuring young people across the region can continue learning.
“Teachers and school staff have been working incredibly hard throughout this pandemic, and I know recent news that schools will not now open fully until at least March has been disappointing for most.
“As a father home educating two children with the support of Staffordshire schools, I also know how difficult it has been for parents too, and I want to thank them for continuing to do the best for their children in sometimes difficult circumstances.Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
The Government is set to unveil plans for pupils to return to the classroom in March.
Cllr Price said:
“Any reopening of schools to more pupils has to be done in a safe way, and with infection rates still high in Staffordshire and across the county, it is important we do everything we can to keep our children and the wider school community safe.
“There is some fantastic work going on in schools and homes across the county, and we are incredibly grateful for the work teachers, parents and the rest of the community is doing throughout the pandemic.
“My thanks goes out to the entire school community for their resilience and hard work throughout this pandemic.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
The schools were safe, Johnson cowed by the teaching unions, closed the schools.
Pupils had not been in school since December 18th and the Christmas break “1 day” was an inset day for the majority.
It’s a fallacy that the schools were the driver for infection rates going up. The support and calls by Sage simply weren’t there, other than a muted opinion that “it may help.”
Back in March 2020, the NUT said the cost of the then lockdown of 2 months was approximately 7 months of education, what is the cost of children not being in school for this length of time?
I imagine secondary pupils are probably coping a lot better, having the self-discipline and drive to take responsibility for their learning, primary school children have paid a huge cost for this lockdown, not just in education terms.
Leave a comment