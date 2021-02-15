An issue with the heating system at Burntwood Leisure Centre means a coronavirus testing centre will move to Lichfield this week.

Staffordshire County Council had switched the facility to Ridgeway School over the weekend.

But a spokesperson has now confirmed the tests for people without symptoms will move this week too.

“There is an issue with the heating at Burntwood Leisure Centre which won’t be resolved this week. “From tomorrow (16th February) we are moving the community testing to Lichfield City FC.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

People can book tests via the online portal.