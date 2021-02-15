Rumours of so-called vaccine passports being needed to visit local facilities have been dismissed by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.
Michael Fabricant said residents had contacted him about a petition suggesting proof could be needed to use shops and leisure facilities when they reopen.
The Conservative MP said the suggestions were “totally untrue”.
“Nervous constituents are contacting me about a petition doing the rounds stating that people will be required to have a COVID-19 ‘vaccination passport’ to go to the supermarket, visit shops and leisure centres.
“This is totally untrue and people are getting alarmed over nothing.
“The Government has stated that certificates of vaccination will not be required for use in the United Kingdom for shopping or for any other purposes – and while I believe it would be foolish to refuse a Covid vaccination if it is offered, there are also no plans to force anyone to be vaccinated.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said that while the UK use of such certificates are not on the agenda, talks were taking place on how international travel could be facilitated using such documents.
“As a number of countries abroad have stated that in future they may not allow entry for visitors, except for those holding covid vaccination certificates, the UK – along with other countries – is investigating how they might be issued.
“This certificate would be similar to Yellow Fever vaccination certificates and others which have been issued in the UK for many years for people planning to visit certain countries overseas.
“No-one will be obliged to obtain covid vaccination certificates. However, the proposal is that they might be available on request in future for people in the UK planning a visit abroad to countries which might require them.
“If you don’t want to visit that country and be turned away on entry, you won’t need the certificate. It’s as simple and as common sense as that.”Michael Fabricant MP
If this did come to fruition, the shops wouldn’t be able to open given that most of the 20-and-30-something year olds who work at and run the shops haven’t been offered a vaccine yet and won’t be for a long while yet!
