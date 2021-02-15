Rumours of so-called vaccine passports being needed to visit local facilities have been dismissed by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant said residents had contacted him about a petition suggesting proof could be needed to use shops and leisure facilities when they reopen.

The Conservative MP said the suggestions were “totally untrue”.

“Nervous constituents are contacting me about a petition doing the rounds stating that people will be required to have a COVID-19 ‘vaccination passport’ to go to the supermarket, visit shops and leisure centres. “This is totally untrue and people are getting alarmed over nothing. “The Government has stated that certificates of vaccination will not be required for use in the United Kingdom for shopping or for any other purposes – and while I believe it would be foolish to refuse a Covid vaccination if it is offered, there are also no plans to force anyone to be vaccinated.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said that while the UK use of such certificates are not on the agenda, talks were taking place on how international travel could be facilitated using such documents.