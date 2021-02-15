A Lichfield councillor says the construction of housing on green belt land on the border with Tamworth is needed to meet local housing provision.

The comments came during a cabinet meeting to discuss the draft Local Plan 2040.

The document outlines a number of sites on a strategic housing allocation list, including green belt land – proposals previously described as Lichfield District Council “defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep”.

Cllr Ashley Yeates questioned the proposals for 800 at homes on the site near Fazeley and Mile Oak due to the impact on infrastructure under the remit of the neighbouring local authority.

“People in these areas aren’t really going to travel into Lichfield – they will be travelling into Tamworth because that’s their local town.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for the local plan, said the focus was on meeting Lichfield District Council’s housing need.

“We are Lichfield district and we need to make provision for our own residents. “Tamworth will look to meet their own housing needs and we are trying to meet ours following the policies approved by this council, which is to look to grow Lichfield, Burntwood and to grow our key rural villages, of which Fazeley is one.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

A vote to delay the next stage of the Local Plan 2040 to allow for further consultation was defeated at the cabinet meeting.

It now means the document – and the strategic housing allocations – will go out to a consultation on behalf of the Planning Inspector.

Cllr Yeates was among those who called for more local voices to be heard.

“What normally happens is we know we get a minimal response [to the original consultation]. Then when the spades go in the ground people realise and panic sets in. “It’s now that we’ve got to this stage that there is some groundswell and people are getting in touch, I would implore everyone to let everyone know there is a consultation.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

“It’s 130 acres of countryside”

The Conservative representative for the Fazeley ward, Cllr James Parton-Hughes has previously accused the council of ignoring the views of residents in the area.

He also claimed the decision to build on the land was against the manifesto of his party.