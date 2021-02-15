A Lichfield PR and marketing company is celebrating a hat-trick of new clients.
Townhouse Communications has confirmed it will be working with German construction firm VivaTec Safety, artificial intelligence company AVA and Lichfield restaurant The Boat Inn.
The company already works with the likes of The National Lottery and Arthur Price.
Founder and director Julian Fisher said:
“It’s great news for the business, but also ticks some personal boxes for me.
“It’s very satisfying to announce a mixture of international and local clients all from vastly different sectors – construction, AI and hospitality.
“All will be enjoyable and challenging sectors to work in for multiple reasons. Personally, I’m going to love it all.”Julian Fisher, Townhouse Communications