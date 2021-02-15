People in Lichfield are being urged to be on their guard after reports of a suspicious caller going door to door.
Police say the man has claimed he was a workman who needed to check sockets in houses in order to install a new fuse board.
PCSO Deryn Small, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“This male had no ID on him, no work tool box to carry out any form of work, was wearing a black top, black utility trousers and a black face mask.
“Unless you have got a tradesman booked in for any work to be done on your home please do not accept cold callers such as this, especially ones that are not displaying a form of ID – it may be a way of them gaining access to your home for the wrong reasons.”PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police