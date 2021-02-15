Plans for Staffordshire County Council to become a carbon neutral organisation over the next 30 years have been revealed.

The Climate Change Framework will be discussed by the cabinet this week.

New measures included in the framework are switching to green electricity providers, reducing vehicle emissions and increasing sustainable travel.

The authority has also committed £600,000 over the next year to push forward the climate change agenda, and a further £2m up to 2024/25.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Climate change is a huge issue that impacts all of us, both now and in the future. It is crucial we take steps now to tackle climate change and its effects, so we can all look forward to a greener future for the county. “We need to reach carbon-neutral status by 2050, and this framework sets out some of the ways we are going to do it. We will be putting climate change at the heart of everything we do, and making sure we consider what implications there are for the climate in every decision we make. “This is going to be a marathon rather than a sprint, but achieving our net-zero vision means we can enhance the quality of life and well-being for our residents, provide a sustainable economy for businesses, and leave a positive legacy for future generations.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The document will be discussed at a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on Wednesday (17th February).