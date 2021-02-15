The damaged sleeves alongside the Lichfield Canal. Picture: Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

Volunteers have repaired damage caused by vandals alongside the Lichfield Canal.

They had been planted along The Fosseway by Duke of Edinburgh students working with the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

But they were damaged, leaving many of the canes and protective sleeves on the young plants crushed.

However, a spokesperson for the trust revealed repair work had now taken place.

Volunteers getting ready to repair the damage. Picture: Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust