Volunteers have repaired damage caused by vandals alongside the Lichfield Canal.
They had been planted along The Fosseway by Duke of Edinburgh students working with the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.
But they were damaged, leaving many of the canes and protective sleeves on the young plants crushed.
However, a spokesperson for the trust revealed repair work had now taken place.
“The canes and protective sleeves had been crushed and broken.
“On a freezing cold Sunday morning two of our volunteers repaired the hedgerow.
“New canes and new rabbit protection sleeves have now been installed on the hedge line.”
Hurry up and get the water in . Then with luck the scum will fall in and drown themselves about a yard from safety . They would not be able to again destroy others hard work .
As long as these disrespecting scum are not severely punished , they will continue .
