Fencing has gone up at two sport and leisure facilities in Lichfield and Burntwood to prevent people breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Lichfield District Council said the 3G sports pitch and Beacon Park’s skatepark have been cordoned off due to reports of groups using them.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said the temporary fencing would hopefully deter people from breaching current regulations.
“We know how frustrating lockdown restrictions are, and we’re all looking forward to when our sport and leisure facilities can reopen.
“However, it’s really important that we all follow the rules to protect our families, friends and wider community.
“You can continue to access our open spaces to exercise alone, with one other person or with your household or support bubble.
“This should be limited to once a day and you should maintain social distancing.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Sergeant Neil Quinn, of the Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:
“I would like to thank the people of Lichfield and Burntwood for continuing to do their very best to stick to the rules to protect themselves and others from this devastating virus that continues to take lives.
“It is unfortunate that the message is still not getting through to some individuals who continue to bend and even break the rules despite the ongoing seriousness of the situation across the district.
“Officers are continuing to carry out patrols to engage, encourage and explain the rules to anyone we feel is pushing the boundaries, and we will enforce these where necessary for people who continually refuse to adhere to restrictions.”Sgt Neil Quinn, Staffordshire Police
What a load of nonsense, people outside, exercising and activities.
Do these people hear themselves?
