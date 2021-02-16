Fencing has gone up at two sport and leisure facilities in Lichfield and Burntwood to prevent people breaching coronavirus restrictions.

The skatepark at Beacon Park

Lichfield District Council said the 3G sports pitch and Beacon Park’s skatepark have been cordoned off due to reports of groups using them.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said the temporary fencing would hopefully deter people from breaching current regulations.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“We know how frustrating lockdown restrictions are, and we’re all looking forward to when our sport and leisure facilities can reopen. “However, it’s really important that we all follow the rules to protect our families, friends and wider community. “You can continue to access our open spaces to exercise alone, with one other person or with your household or support bubble. “This should be limited to once a day and you should maintain social distancing.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Sergeant Neil Quinn, of the Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: