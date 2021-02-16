Proposals for a new gym to be opened in Fazeley have been approved by planning chiefs.

The proposed site of the gym in Fazeley. Picture: Google Streetview

Unity Gym has earmarked the site at Riverside Industrial Estate on Atherstone Street for a change of use.

In a statement supporting the application, the company said the COVID-19 pandemic had shown the importance of local facilities.

“Although the lockdown was unfortunate for business, it highlighted the importance of gyms for coping with mental illness, anxiety, depression and more. “Since the national lockdown we have found that more people are looking to support local and independent businesses – we strongly feel there is a need for what we offer in the location proposed.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.