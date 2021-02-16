Council tax bills for people living in Lichfield and Burntwood will rise by an average of more than 4.7%, a report has revealed.

Members of Lichfield District Council will hear the report highlighting the overall figure at a meeting this evening (16th February).

The council tax bill is made up of amounts given to different authorities, including councils, police and fire services – each of which decides how much to set the figure at each year.

The report comes as the local authority is planning to increase its share of the bill for a Band D property by 2.78% – taking the average rise for householders to 4.71%.

2020/21 £ 2021/22 £ Increase £ Increase % Lichfield District Council

Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire Commissioner – Police & Crime Staffordshire Commissioner – Fire & Rescue £180.07

£1,295.95

£225.09

£77.24 £185.07

£1,360.62

£238.57

£78.78 £5.00

£64.67

£13.48

£1.54 2.78%

4.99%

5.99%

1.99% Sub Total £1,778.35 £1,863.04 £84.69 4.76% City, town and parish councils (average) £51.18 £52.57 £1.39 2.72% Total £1,829.53 £1,915.61 £86.08 4.71% Figures from Lichfield District Council’s Council Tax Settlement 2021/22 report

The report reveals that the average figures will vary in some areas due to differences within the amount from city, town and parish councils.

The highest parish council rise has cone from Wigginton and Hopwas where the share of the bill has been hiked by 21.57%, while other areas such as Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield City Council have frozen their bills.

Some areas, such as Hammerwich, Farewell and Chorley, Alrewas, Curborough and Elmhurst, King’s Bromley, Hamstall Ridware, Swinfen and Packington, Harlaston and Weeford have decreased the amount they will collect.

The meeting of Lichfield District Council will be streamed live on Youtube from 6pm.