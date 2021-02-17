Two Burntwood men have been charged with drugs and driving offences.

Andre Rooney, aged 52 and of Ironstone Road, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with his license, driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance, and two charges of possessing with intent to supply a Class A drug – for heroin and crack cocaine

James Taylor, aged 40 and of Queens Drive, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine