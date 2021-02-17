Plans to transform Staffordshire County Council into a carbon neutral organisation over the next 30 years have been approved.

The Climate Change Framework, which was agreed by cabinet today, sets out the steps the authority will take to reduce its carbon footprint by 2050.

It includes reducing vehicle emissions, switching to green energy suppliers, reducing business mileage and creating energy from waste.

The authority has also committed £600,000 over the next year to push forward the climate change agenda, and a further £2m up to 2024/25.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change said: