Plans to transform Staffordshire County Council into a carbon neutral organisation over the next 30 years have been approved.
The Climate Change Framework, which was agreed by cabinet today, sets out the steps the authority will take to reduce its carbon footprint by 2050.
It includes reducing vehicle emissions, switching to green energy suppliers, reducing business mileage and creating energy from waste.
The authority has also committed £600,000 over the next year to push forward the climate change agenda, and a further £2m up to 2024/25.
Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change said:
“It is crucial we take steps now to tackle climate change and its effects, so we can all look forward to a greener future for the county.
“We need to reach carbon-neutral status by 2050, and this framework sets out some of the ways we are going to do it.
“We will be putting climate change at the heart of everything we do, and making sure we consider what implications there are for the climate in every decision we make.
“This is going to be a marathon rather than a sprint, but achieving our net-zero vision means we can enhance the quality of life and well-being for our residents, provide a sustainable economy for businesses, and leave a positive legacy for future generations.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council