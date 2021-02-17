Shoppers in Lichfield are being given the chance to support charities at the checkout this month.
Tesco is raising money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 26th to 28th February.
Customers can make a donation by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts.
Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said:
“Our customers have always been so generous in helping us support such good causes, and there’s never been a more important time as now to give a little help to power the life-changing work of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.”Oonagh Turnbull, Tesco
As well as donating at self-service checkouts, customers can also donate via www.justgiving.com/campaign/tescodonate.
The principle of charity is good. The exploitation of people’s generosity is not. There are many chief executives, and many others, receiving large salaries and perks from charities. The net amount actually reaching the good cause is often disappointing. Even charities that style themselves as research do not actually do any research. They simply pass on some of the money to existing research establishments. It is often stated that some medicines are expensive because of the cost of research; even if some of the research was funded by charity?!
I am definitely not against charity. I just wish it was much closer regulated so that the benefits are appropriately placed. Adds that tug your heartstrings and persuade you to make contributions might well go to very grateful people and causes, just not the ones you intended.
