Shoppers in Lichfield are being given the chance to support charities at the checkout this month.

The Tesco supermarket in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Tesco is raising money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 26th to 28th February.

Customers can make a donation by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said:

“Our customers have always been so generous in helping us support such good causes, and there’s never been a more important time as now to give a little help to power the life-changing work of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.” Oonagh Turnbull, Tesco

As well as donating at self-service checkouts, customers can also donate via www.justgiving.com/campaign/tescodonate.