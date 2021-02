People living in Streethay are being urged to be on their guard after a garage was broken into.

The incident happened on Burton Old Road in the early hours of 15th February.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“Unknown offenders have forced the garage door to gain entry. They have stolen a drill and left the area. “ PCSO Deryn Small

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 200 of 15th February.