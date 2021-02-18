Police are appealing for information after parts were stolen from a car parked up in Burntwood.
The incident happened between 5pm yesterday (17th February) and 9.15am today on Birch Avenue.
Both number plates and the rear bumper were taken from a silver Ford Fiesta.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 165 of 18th February.
Wow, Burntwood sounds like a crap hole for criminal activity. Every day this site has several crimes reported. Where are the police? Nowhere that’s where.
