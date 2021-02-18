Charities and community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for a share of a £163,000 funding pot.

The money is being made available each year for the next three years by Lichfield District Council.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate how their project will support one or more of the local authority’s strategic objectives:

Enabling people to help themselves and others

Enabling people to collaborate and engage with Lichfield District Council

Enabling people to live healthy and active lives

Shaping place to keep it green and safe

Shaping place to preserve the character and appearance of the district

The minimum amount that can be applied for is £5,000 a year over three years, subject to the funds being available. The grants do not need to be match-funded.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“We are so lucky to have a strong, vibrant and diverse community and voluntary sector, which plays a key role in supporting our residents and local communities. “These organisations can reach people and places where statutory organisations may struggle, delivering earlier support that is tailored to the individual. This is why we are delighted to be offering this funding. “I am sure it will be a welcome boost to groups that are finding it hard to fundraise due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will mean a whole raft of projects and activities can be run over the next three years that will have a big impact on our local communities.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Grants are available to formally constituted not-for-profit groups that serve Lichfield District, including local parish councils, public sector organisations, and locally-based community enterprises and charities.

To find out more and for an application pack, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/cvsfunding. The deadline to apply is 29th April.