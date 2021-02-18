Health chiefs say they are getting in touch with people in Lichfield who may have been in contact with someone who has been identified as having the South African strain of coronavirus.

Staffordshire County Council and Public Health England say an employee at a Tamworth business has been found to have the new variant.

It is believed around 50 people across Tamworth and Lichfield may have been in contact with the individual and all are now being contacted as a precautionary measure.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“We are aware that someone working in Tamworth has tested positive for the South African variant. “While the risk of community transmission is very small, we want to proactively test anyone who may have been in close contact with this person so we can help identify if there are any other cases and help break the chain of infection.” Dr Richard Harling

The close contacts will be contacted and offered a home test tomorrow (19th February).