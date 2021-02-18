A local care provider has been named the region’s small business of the year.

Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield won the Birmingham Chambers of Commerce award for Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase.

The company specialises in caring for people with dementia, as well as physical and learning difficulties.

Martin and Deborah Lahert, owners of Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said: