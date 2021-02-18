A local care provider has been named the region’s small business of the year.
Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield won the Birmingham Chambers of Commerce award for Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase.
The company specialises in caring for people with dementia, as well as physical and learning difficulties.
Martin and Deborah Lahert, owners of Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said:
“We are all very proud to have received this award, the whole team are thrilled and it was such a big surprise.
“It’s amazing that we have been recognised for the great high quality care and support we provide our local communities especially in the last year through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you again to all who voted for us and we look forward to a wonderful year this year.”Martin and Deborah Lahert