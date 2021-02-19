The “absolutely tremendous effort” of people rolling out the coronavirus vaccine across Lichfield have been hailed by a Lichfield councillor.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The programme is being delivered by medical staff and volunteers across the region as part of the national vaccination programme.

Cllr Alan White applauded those behind the roll-out during a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.

Cllr White – who is also the leader of Staffordshire County Council – said: