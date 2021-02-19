The “absolutely tremendous effort” of people rolling out the coronavirus vaccine across Lichfield have been hailed by a Lichfield councillor.
The programme is being delivered by medical staff and volunteers across the region as part of the national vaccination programme.
Cllr Alan White applauded those behind the roll-out during a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.
Cllr White – who is also the leader of Staffordshire County Council – said:
“We’re coming up to 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines across Staffordshire – it’s an absolutely tremendous effort and we look forward to getting back to normal as soon as we possibly can.
“This is an absolutely brilliant effort by all of our partners to get the vaccine rolled out.”Cllr Alan White