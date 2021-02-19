Motorists in Lichfield are being warned about a potential ‘crash for cash’ operation taking place.

Police say they have been contacted about drivers acting suspiciously along the Walsall Road towards the Pipe Hill traffic island.

PCSO Alyx Hart said:

“There are concerns that some of these vehicles are attempting a ‘crash for cash’ collision.

“Please be vigilant while driving on this road – if you do see anything suspicious please contact us and provide as much detail as you can about the vehicle including registration, make and model of the vehicle and colour.

“Local officers are aware and will be monitoring the area on their daily patrols.”

PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police