Practice educator and development nurse practitioner Kelly Boden, head of education and training Theresa Barker, head of clinical education and quality Toni Flanagan and practice educator Kari Burton

A Whittington charity’s education services have received a national award.

St Giles Hospice’s education and training department was awarded the Certificate of Endorsement from the Skills for Care organisation.

The charity offers training on a range of topics including developing skills in supporting patients and families who are living with a terminal illness.

It also works with schools, colleges and universities to encourage and inspire future generations to consider the needs of people with terminal illnesses, running popular summer schools and enrichment days.

Theresa Barker, head of education and training at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Skills for Care has recognised the strength of our training services. “Our education department has been established for over 25 years now and is well known both locally and nationally for its expertise. “Education and training have always been a key part of St Giles, and we have a deep commitment to providing excellent support while continuing to learn and build upon our experience as we train our own teams as well as other professionals who want to learn from us.” Theresa Barker, St Giles Hospice

To become endorsed by Skills for Care, which works in partnership with the Department of Health, providers have to show that the training they deliver makes a significant difference to the person accessing care and support as well as the learner.