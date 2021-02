People in parts of Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to get tested for coronavirus after areas were added to a county-wide hotspot list.

Boley Park, Boney Hay, Chasetown, Curborough, Fazeley and Longdon are on the weekly list published by Staffordshire County Council.

Residents in those areas are now being asked to get tested at community facilities at Lichfield City FC and Burntwood Leisure Centre even if they have no symptoms.

People can book slots via the online system.