A new virtual tour of the Lichfield Garrick has been launched to demonstrate some of the COVID-secure measures put in place at the venue.

Part of the digital tour of the Lichfield Garrick

Although the curtain remains down for in-person audiences, the show is going on behind the scenes ready for when theatre-goers can return.

The new 3D virtual tour has been created by local company UK Surveyors and showcases areas such as the main auditorium and the recreational areas.

Karen Foster, chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“I am delighted that the theatre can now offer a virtual tour to the public. “It is important for us to demonstrate all the COVID security measures the theatre has put in place ready for when we can welcome everyone back. “This also gives people with additional access requirements the opportunity to see the building before they arrive, as well as showcasing the theatre building and all we have to offer.” Karen Foster, The Lichfield Garrick

Louise Johnson-Rose, director at UK Surveyors, said:

“Being based in Lichfield we were delighted to work with the team at Lichfield Garrick. “The virtual tour demonstrates the robust COVID-19 safety measures which have been put into place by the team at the theatre.”

The 3D tour of the Lichfield Garrick is available to view here.