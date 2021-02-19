A warning has been issued after reports of someone trying car doors in the early hours of the morning in Hammerwich.

Police say a report was received about the incident on Burntwood Road at around 1.15am this morning (19th February).

PCSO Davina Hickman said:

“This is a timely reminder to check that vehicles and property are secure and not to leave any valuables on display.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 36 of 19th February.