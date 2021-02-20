Testing of people in Lichfield known to have been in contact with a confirmed case of the South African coronavirus variant has taken place.

Health chiefs said home tests had been completed today (20th February) and yesterday.

It came after an employee at a Tamworth business had been confirmed as having the new highly infectious strain of COVID-19.

Around 50 contacts of the individual were tested in total, including a “small number from Lichfield district”.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said: