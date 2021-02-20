Testing of people in Lichfield known to have been in contact with a confirmed case of the South African coronavirus variant has taken place.
Health chiefs said home tests had been completed today (20th February) and yesterday.
It came after an employee at a Tamworth business had been confirmed as having the new highly infectious strain of COVID-19.
Around 50 contacts of the individual were tested in total, including a “small number from Lichfield district”.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:
“Although there is no evidence to suggest the South African variant is any more serious than any of the other variants currently circulating in the UK, public health partners are trying to chart the spread of this variant and break the chain of infection.
“I would like to thank all the contacts of this worker for agreeing to be tested and for playing their part in helping identify and prevent more cases of the virus.”Dr Richard Harling